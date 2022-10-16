STUTTGART, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas State Police are investigating after the body of a 27-year-old man was found in a downtown alleyway.

ASP officials said that the body of Dalton Smith was found shortly after 9 a.m. on the 1100 block of South Grand Street.

Authorities with the Stuttgart Police Department requested the ASP’s assistance, as they believe Smith was victim of a shooting.

Smith’s body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where a manner and cause of death will be determined.

No suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.