Stuttgart, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas State Police are investigating the suspected homicide of a teenager Saturday.

According to the ASP, officers with the Stuttgart Police Department found the body of a deceased 15-year-old inside a vehicle in the driveway of a vacant lot on the 500 block of S. Henderson Street.

According to the ASP, the victim’s body is being transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab where their manner and cause of death will be determined.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Arkansas State Police at 501-618-8232.