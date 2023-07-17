LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas Department of Corrections are sharing more information on the man shot by a community correction officer Monday at a Little Rock hotel.

A spokesperson for the DOC said officers with the Division of Community Correction were serving felony warrants on the man, who they said had absconded while on parole, at the Motel 6 located on 3200 Bankhead Drive, just across Interstate 440 from Clinton National Airport.

The DOC reports that the man pulled out a handgun and fired at the officers as they were attempting to serve the warrants, at which point the officer returned fire.

#BREAKING An officer involved shooting is being investigated by @ARStatePolice. Authorities say no officer was injured. It is at the Motel 6 on Bankhead Drive in Little Rock. @LRpolice and ASP are on scene. #DEVELOPING #ARnews pic.twitter.com/C3rNcCyGlp — Neale Zeringue (@NealeZeringue) July 17, 2023

Authorities said the man was shot in the torso. He was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital where he is receiving treatment. There was no update provided on his condition.

Officials with the DOC noted that while one shot from the man did clip officers’ clothing, no officers were injured in this incident.

The parolee in this case was not directly identified by officers, but they did note that he was a level 3 sex offender with warrants for theft of property, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

#BREAKING Heavy police presence at the Motel 6 by LR Airport. We are trying to get confirmed why Arkansas State Police and LRPD are here. pic.twitter.com/1jn4kQjEUX — Neale Zeringue (@NealeZeringue) July 17, 2023

The parolee was also reported to have had 16 past felony convictions, including multiple counts of sexual and aggravated assault.

The Arkansas State Police are leading the investigation into the use of force by the community correction officers. Officers with the Little Rock Police Department assisted with the initial response Monday morning.