LAKE VILLAGE, Ark. – Authorities with the Arkansas State Police are investigating after a Sunday afternoon shooting left a teen dead.

According to ASP officials, troopers were called in to assist the Lake Village Police Department after 18-year-old Jayani L. Jordan was found dead in a front yard in the 600 block of Elm Street.

Officers with the Lake Village PD were called to the home shortly after 4:15 p.m. when a witness reported a shooting at the home.

When officers arrived, they said Jordan was found in the yard suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to confirm the manner and cause of death.

According to ASP officials, no suspects have been identified in the incident at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.