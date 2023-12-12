LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas State Police is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 630 near the Capitol in Little Rock.

According to a release from the ASP, the shooting occurred around 2:15 p.m. on I-630 near the Martin Luther King exit.

Authorities said a driver was traveling westbound on I-630 when a suspect in a silver Honda Civic pulled alongside the vehicle and fired two shots into the driver’s side of the victim’s car, injuring the victim’s hand.

Police said the victim and the suspect took exit 3B off I-630 but witnesses lost sight of the suspect’s vehicle.

ASP officials said the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to UAMS.

No suspect information has been released at this time. Troopers stated that the suspect is still at large.