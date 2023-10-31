LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police have located a 3-day-old baby who was reported missing out of Little Rock Tuesday.

Arkansas State Police officials said the Little Rock Police Department requested the activation of an AMBER Alert for the infant before 8 p.m.

Just before 10:30 p.m., ASP officials stated that the baby had been found safe.

Authorities said the baby was reported missing from his home on Center Street in Little Rock around noon Tuesday. ASP officials identified the woman who allegedly took the child as 38-year-old Jessica Leona Keltner.

Image of 38-year-old Jessica Leona Keltner provided by Arkansas State Police

Keltner is described as having brown hair, brown eyes and standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall. Police said she was last seen wearing a black hoodie and her last known location was 1405 Center Street.

The alert stated that Keltner was last seen leaving in a red four-door passenger car with damage and stickers on the rear bumper. Authorities said a man wearing a red shirt was driving the car.

KARK 4 News & FOX 16 News have reached out to police officials on if any arrests have been made in this case.