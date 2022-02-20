DESHA COUNTY, Ark. – State police say a Desha County man was shot and killed outside Dumas Saturday after a neighbor said he was attacked with a knife.

Deputies with the Desha County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the scene on Oakwood Bayou Road early Saturday afternoon, where they found the body of 40-year-old Travis Edward Ward, as well as a suspect in the case.

Troopers said the suspect in the case, who lives nearby on the same county road, told deputies that Ward had charged at him with a knife. State investigators said two knives and a gun were recovered at the scene.

The investigators also noted that Desha County deputies said that Ward had made “repeated threats about killing the suspect last week.”

Special agents with the ASP Criminal Investigations Division questioned the suspect in the shooting, who was released at the direction of the county prosecuting attorney. Agents also continue to question the families and acquaintances of the men.

Troopers said Ward’s body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory so the state medical examiner can determine the manner and cause of death.

ASP officials said that once the case file is complete it will be turned over to the Desha County prosecutor to determine if criminal charges will be filed.