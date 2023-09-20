BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on I-49 near Bentonville this morning.

A spokesperson from Arkansas State Police confirmed that the victim was shot three times, and the shooting happened between 8:32 a.m. and 8:47 a.m.

Police say the suspect is not in custody.

An ASP spokesperson said that any witnesses of the incident or additional information about the suspect vehicle, a black Dodge Durango with dark tinted windows, are encouraged to contact ASP.