Arkansas State Police questioning suspect in Independence County homicide

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark.- Arkansas State Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found inside an apartment in Newark Tuesday.

According to a news release sent by Arkansas State Police Wednesday, the Independence County Sheriff’s Office requested Special Agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division to assist deputies in the investigation.

State Police say the victim is a man who agents believe lived in an apartment on the 800 block of Long Street.

Deputies were called to the apartment after a caretaker found the body just before 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim’s body and evidence have been turned over to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory.

According to the news release, a forensic examination at the lab is expected to confirm the identity and let agents know when the man died and how he died.

Arkansas State Police say one person has been detained and is being questioned at the Independence County Detention Center.

