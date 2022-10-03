LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – One woman is dead and a man is in jail after a Sunday domestic disturbance in south Arkansas. Two others were injured in the incident.

Arkansas State Police provided information Monday afternoon after being called to the scene by local authorities of a shooting in Gould Sunday. Police stated the shooting occurred at a woman’s home during a domestic disturbance.

Willie Mae Sanders, 82, was pronounced dead at the scene, ASP reported. A second person, Tasha Hensley, 38, who also lived at the address was wounded and taken to the hospital where she was reported in stable condition.

A third person, Terrence Loudermilk, 38, was also injured in the incident and was in surgery late Sunday. His address is unknown, police stated.

A fourth person and resident of the home, Tony R. Lewis, 55, was wounded and taken into custody by Gould police. Police stated Lewis has been charged with capital murder.

Lewis was treated and released at the hospital after the incident and is now held in the Lincoln County Detention Center.

Police stated they had recovered numerous firearms from the home and are continuing their investigation. Sanders’s body has been transported to the state crime lab which will determine the cause and manner of death.