STONE COUNTY, Ark. – A deputy in north Arkansas was killed in the line of duty Tuesday afternoon.

A release from the Arkansas State Police said a deputy with the Stone County Sheriff’s Office was shot and killed in the line of duty around 4:30 p.m. ASP officials said a suspect is in custody.

Police have not released the identity of the officer who was killed or the suspect.

According to the ASP, the Stone County Sheriff’s Office has asked the ASP Criminal Investigation Division to conduct an investigation into the incident.

Authorities said no additional information will be released at this time.

The release stated that Stone County Sheriff Brandon Long asks for prayers for the family, friends and colleagues of the officer who was killed.