LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas State Police arrested one person after a high-speed chase in Little Rock on Saturday.

ASP officials said a suspect with outstanding warrants was arrested Saturday after the person allegedly fled from troopers and drove through traffic in Little Rock and North Little Rock at speeds up to 120 miles per hour.

Pictures from the ASP show that the chase ended in a crash at the intersection of Roosevelt Road and Chester Street.

Image Courtesy: Arkansas State Police

Image Courtesy: Arkansas State Police

Image Courtesy: Arkansas State Police

“Thanks to motorists on I-40 NLR, I-30 LR, Springer Avenue and Roosevelt Road for staying alert and exercising caution so that ASP could end this dangerous pursuit safely,” ASP officials said.

The ASP did not say what the suspect was wanted by authorities for.