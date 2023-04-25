NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A killer that one man is calling out as the “worst person on earth” is the focus of Arkansas Stop the Violence and North Little Rock police.

Rev. Benny Johnson at a press conference Tuesday pulled no punches when describing the suspect who killed his friend, 57-year-old Jimmy Dale Turner, last week.

Johnson stood with Turner’s family, calling for someone to step forward who is holding onto that one piece of information concerning the April 17 killing along West 17th Street in North Little Rock.

“He is a low-down person, it was senseless act like Brother Jimmy was your brother, your uncle, your daddy and turn this person in,” Johnson said.

“He did not deserve to die that way,” Johnson continued. “Nobody should die that way. Please help us. You don’t have to – just – please work with the police. let the police do their job.”

Turner was described as a man who would have done anything for anyone.

Officials with the NLRPD are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 501-771-7155 or the department’s tip line at 501-680-8439. Callers can remain anonymous.