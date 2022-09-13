MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A woman and her unborn child are fighting for their lives following a shooting Monday night in Wynne, Arkansas.

It happened in the 800 block of Martin Luther King. Wynne Police said they found a woman bleeding in the hallway of a home when they got there.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital before being airlifted to the Regional Medical Center in Memphis.

The woman and baby are both listed in critical condition.

Officers said they were able to locate a suspect vehicle and made two arrests. They expect charges to be filed today.

The Wynne Police Department said this is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information that can help investigators, you are urged to call (870)238-8718.

Wynne is about 40 miles outside of Memphis.