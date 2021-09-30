Arkansas woman sexually assaulted in her car by repeat sex offender, according to police

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark.– A woman says she was sexually assaulted in her car for more than an hour by a man who investigators call a habitual offender.

Russellville Police arrested Quentin Howard for the crime on Sunday. He is being held at the Pope County Detention Center.

“I hate this car. I see him every time I get in,” said Ragen Huber.

Huber says she had just pulled into her driveway at her Russellville home Saturday night, when a man who she’s never seen before, jumped in her car, took her phone, and sexually assaulted her.

“It’s like a panic attack all over again– just looking over and knowing a man who not only was a rapist was on serious drugs while kissing on me when I never asked for any of it,” cried Huber. “I would push his hand away and tell him ‘Stop, I am uncomfortable’, and he would say ‘It’s fine baby, I won’t rush to have sex with you.”

According to Russellville Police, authorities arrested Howard down the street from Huber’s residence around two hours after he first entered the car.

“I will probably have nightmares and see this man’s face for the rest of my life,” said Huber.

He’s facing charges of 2nd-degree sexual assault, breaking or entering, interference with emergency communication, false imprisonment, refusal to submit to arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia meth cocaine.

Howard is on the sex offender registry in Oklahoma. Court records show he was charged with sexual battery in 2008 and rape in 2018.

However, Howard has been living in Arkansas for years and skirting the system.

According to Russellville Police, he’s been in trouble with the law for failing to register as a sex offender on four separate occasions.

In 2014, he was charged as a habitual offender and was given three years in prison, which is the lightest sentence.

“It breaks my heart that the justice system has failed so many times that I was put in here and in this position,” Huber said.

She says she hopes a judge will lay down the law this time, so another woman won’t have to go through the same traumatic experience.

“It’s unfair– nobody should ever have to feel this uncomfortable and this unsettling. It’s ridiculous,” said Huber.

KARK has been unable to track down any record of Howard registering as a sex offender in the state of Arkansas.

Court filings from back in 2017 show he was living within 300 feet of a Pine Bluff High School.