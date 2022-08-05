LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An arrest warrant was served today in a 2020 murder in Little Rock. Once police had a name, finding the man named in the warrant was straightforward.

The arrest warrant was served on a man currently in state prison in the East Arkansas Unit in Brickeys, Arkansas. Charged was Brian E. Shields, 20, who is serving a 15-year sentence for battery in the first degree, aggravated assault and terroristic act, according to Arkansas Department of Corrections online records. He entered prison in January of this year.

Online court records show Shields’s crimes which led to him being jailed took place in Little Rock.

The night of June 2, 2020 Little Rock police were called for shots being fired near North McKinley Street and Cantrell Road. Officers found a car parked in the street, its driver, 19-year-old Nicholas Jones of Little Rock, slumped over at the wheel.

Jones was treated at the scene for gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital. He died later that night.

As officers investigated a second man, 21-year-old Daishaun Allen, also of Little Rock, was found nearby with a bullet wound to his leg. He told police he had been sitting in the car behind Jones. He was taken to the hospital, treated and later released.

At the time of the initial investigation, which police listed as not being gang-related, no suspect was named.