DALLAS COUNTY, Ark. – An arrest was made in connection with a chase that led to a crash Monday that injured two Fordyce police officers.

Dallas County Sheriff Mike Knoedl said 53-year-old Fredrick Rainey was arrested Wednesday afternoon at an apartment in Warren in connection with the chase.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started in Fordyce and ended in Bradley County. Officials said that the officers were injured after a collision with Rainey’s car.

Deputies said that the officers were flown to a local hospital for treatment. One of the officers was scheduled for surgery Tuesday. The Dallas County deputies involved were not injured.