HOPE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Hope have made an arrest in connection with Tuesday’s fatal shooting of a Hope High School student.

Hope police say 18-year-old Bryceston Marks of Bryant Arkansas was arrested Thursday around 11:30 a.m. at the police department.

Marks is connected to the homicide of 16-year-old Tykendrick Bradford who was killed in a drive-by shooting on May 3. Bradford was a student in the Hope Public School system.

Marks is charged with first-degree murder, terroristic acts, and four counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.