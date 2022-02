LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An arrest was made Monday evening in a deadly shooting that happened Friday night on Mabelvale Pike in Little Rock.

According to investigators, Gerardo Castanon is now facing first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder charges.

Little Rock police say that the shooting happened at a car wash in the 10000 block of Mabelvale Pike Friday where 21-year-old Joe Bustos of Little Rock was killed, and another man was injured.