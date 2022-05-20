NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock Police made an arrest in the shooting death of a woman whose body was discovered inside a vehicle Tuesday night in the parking lot of a business on Springvale Road.

According to investigators, 22-year-old Jordan Deshawn Shavers of North Little Rock was arrested Thursday night and is now facing a first-degree murder charge.

Police said through their investigation they discovered that 21-year-old Jordan Robinson was shot in the 4500 block of Lakeshore Drive, but following the shooting, her body was then transported to Springvale Road, where it was discovered.

Investigators said when they found her, she was pronounced dead on scene and a homicide investigation began.

Shavers is currently being held at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Center and is expected to make his first court appearance Saturday morning.