NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police have made an arrest after a man was killed Friday afternoon at West Scenic Apartments in North Little Rock.

According to investigators, 18-year-old Jaydin Alford of North Little Rock is now facing a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of 21-year-old Jaylen Talley.

Officers responding to calls of a shooting found Talley suffering from a gunshot wound inside one of the apartments.

Talley was transported to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries.

Alford is being held without bond at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility, with his first appearance in court set for August 9.

Anyone with further information regarding the incident to contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at (501) 680-8439 or Detective Coburn at 501-771-7155.

Those with information can remain anonymous.