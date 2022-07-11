TEXARKANA, Ark. – Two adults and three juveniles were arrested over the weekend in Texarkana in connection to a July 4 fireworks attack that hospitalized a police officer and left several other officers injured.

According to investigators, in all, there are nine felony warrants for those responsible for the attack. Two juveniles and two adults have yet to be arrested but have active warrants for their arrests.

Three juveniles and two adults, 25-year-old Anthony Biddle from Texarkana, Ark. and 26-year-old Gary Carson from Texarkana, Texas were arrested on July 8. Biddle was booked into Miller County Jail, and Carson was arrested by Texarkana, Texas police and booked into the Bi-State Jail. The juveniles were booked into the Miller County Juvenile Detention Center.

The two adults who have not been arrested yet were identified by police as 19-year-old Tavree Green and 21-year-old Irijah Price of Texarkana.

Outside of the nine counts of aggravated assault, other charges being faced are second-degree battery, engaging in a violent criminal group activity, terroristic act and first-degree criminal mischief over $1,000 but under $5,000.