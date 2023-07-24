CONWAY COUNTY, Ark. – An investigation into a woman being found dead in a roadside ditch in February has led to arrests.

The Conway County Sheriff’s Office stated Monday that the department had made three arrests while investigating the death of 23-year-old Savana Oden. Investigators said Oden’s body was found on Feb. 16 along a rural road in Birdtown, about a 30-minute drive or six-hour walk from Morrilton, where she was last seen the previous night.

Deputies at the time said they were investigating Oden’s death as a homicide.

Investigators said they had obtained information the week of July 16 that led them to the location of a suspect vehicle and three who were in the vehicle when Oden was struck.

The three, Scott Kemp, Steven Horman and Tiffany Trammell have been arrested and are each facing a charge of manslaughter, investigators said.

Investigators ask that if anyone has additional information please contact Chief Deputy Jeremy Kissire at 501-208-7959 or Investigator Randal Eoff at 501-208-1498.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.