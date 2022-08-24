FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark. – The Arkansas State Police arrested a man Wednesday in connection to the death of a woman whose body was left on an abandoned driveway just north of Altus on August 10.

According to investigators, 60-year-old Maurice Anthony Richardson of Fort Smith is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to the death of 53-year-old Tonia Tram Tran, whose body was found to have multiple injuries.

State Police arrested Richardson Saturday on theft-related charges.

Investigators say her body was discovered south of Interstate 40 along Arkansas Highway 186.

Authorities say Tran moved to Fort Smith earlier this year and previously lived in Garden Grove, California.