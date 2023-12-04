JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Agents with the Arkansas State Police are taking over the investigation of the shooting of a robbery at a Jacksonville restaurant by local police.

Officials said the ASP Criminal Investigation Division is reviewing the officer-involved shooting of the suspect, who Jacksonville Police Department investigators claimed committed an armed robbery at the Waffle House on Marshall Road late Sunday night.

Jacksonville police officials said officers responded to the restaurant around 11:40 p.m. and claimed the suspect ran into a nearby wooded area while firing a gun at officers.

During that exchange, department officials said the officers returned fire. Investigators said no officers or anyone in restaurant were injured, but they noted that the suspect did sustain a non-life-threatening injury.

The suspect was taken to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences for treatment. There are currently no charges officially filed against that suspect in this case.

ASP agents said a case file will be developed on this investigation and presented to the local prosecuting attorning, who will determine if the use of force was justified in this case.