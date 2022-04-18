STAMPS, Ark. – Authorities with the Arkansas State Police have been brought in to investigate a deadly weekend shooting.

Police say that an officer with the Stamps PD discovered the body of 29-year-old Markeith Anderson on the 100 block of Chestnut Street around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.

According to police, Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene.

41-year-old Tony Cheatham of Stamps was arrested on a charge of manslaughter and booked at the Lafayette County Jail.

At the request of Stamps PD, the ASP is examining the shooting, the investigation is ongoing.