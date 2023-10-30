DERMOTT, Ark. – Arkansas State Police are investigating after a man was killed in an early Sunday morning shooting.

According to special agents, Dermott police officers were called to an area in the 300 block of North Shepherd Street at 2 a.m. Sunday. After arriving on the scene, authorities said 27-year-old Joshua Thompson was found lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

ASP officials said that there were several people outside of the building where a Halloween party had taken place.

Thompson was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Officials said that his body will be taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the cause of death.

Police officials have not released suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.