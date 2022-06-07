MARION COUNTY, Ark. – Arkansas State Police Special Agents are investigating the deadly shooting of an 80-year-old Marion County man.

According to investigators, Daniel W. Stine was found dead from a gunshot wound in his home along Highway 235, southwest of Yellville.

State Police Special Agents were requested to investigate and entered the home on Tuesday.

Investigators say a family member who was inside the home at the time of the shooting has been questioned.

Police say the body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock to determine the cause and manner of death.

The investigation is ongoing.