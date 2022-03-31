POPE COUNTY, Ark. – The Arkansas State Police said that a person believed to be involved in a attempted break-in was shot by officers Wednesday night in Pope County.

According to a release from the ASP, police officers in Atkins were called to an area in West Main Street around 9:40 p.m. where an attempted break-in had occurred.

Investigators said that the officers and Pope County deputies found the suspect outside another home located in the 3500 block of West Main Street.

In an initial report, agents said that the suspect began approaching law enforcement with a piece of metal pipe. Preliminary statements provided to state police noted that the suspect ignored commands from officers to drop the pipe.

Authorities said that the suspect continued to advance toward the officers, which led to all four officers firing their weapons, killing the suspect.

The name of the suspect has not been confirmed and according to troopers the body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the cause and manner of death.

This is an ongoing investigation.