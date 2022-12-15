STUTTGART, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas State Police confirmed Thursday morning that an overnight car chase led to the deadly shooting of a Stuttgart police officer.

According to the ASP, two Stuttgart officers were involved in a chase around midnight. Troopers stated that the suspect stopped the car and fled. As the officers ran after the suspect, ASP officials stated that the suspect shot and killed one of the officers. The second officer was hit in his bullet proof vest but wasn’t injured, officials said.

State troopers stated that that the suspect entered a home in the area after the chase. Officials said that the suspect took a woman hostage but later let her go unharmed. That is when ASP officials stated that a SWAT team entered the home.

After entering the home, special agents stated that shots were fired from the suspect as well as state troopers. The suspect was killed and another state trooper was injured in the shooting. The state trooper’s injuries are non-life threatening.

Law enforcement officials have not released the identity of the officers involved in the shootings or a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.