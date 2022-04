DESHA COUNTY, Ark. – State troopers were asked to take over an investigation after a woman was shot and killed in Desha County.

According to a release from the ASP, 68-year-old Joan Lemonds was shot inside her home Wednesday.

Special agents said that Lemonds was pronounced dead shortly before 1 p.m.

The release said a neighbor described an argument between Lemonds and the suspected shooter.

Agents said a man has been arrested but his name is being held pending the filing of formal charges.