ATKINS, Ark. – Atkins police said that they have arrested a child accused of making a threat at Atkins High School Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials with the Atkins School District, a written threat was found Tuesday afternoon on the boys’ bathroom wall.

Officials stated that the note said, “I am going to shoot up the school on January 4.”

School leaders said that administrators and local law enforcement were notified. Officials added that there will be an increase in police presence for the remainder of the week. Due to the incident, district leaders said that all absences were excused Wednesday.

School leaders and law enforcement said they believe this was an isolated incident involving one student. Officials said that the district is scheduled to return to normal school business Thursday.

The Atkins Police Department has referred the case to the local prosecutor for review, officials said.