LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A two-year-old girl’s emotional support dog was shot and killed on Father’s Day.

Now, Independence County law enforcement and the community are posting a reward in hopes of finding the person who did it.

Just down the street from the Hooker family’s home in Batesville their worst nightmare unfolded this past Sunday.

“There is no reason for someone to literally pull up on a road and execute a child’s service dog,” Grandmother Shannon Hooker said.

Shannon said her daughter-in-law let the dog, Legion, out of their house on June 18 to use the bathroom, and then they heard gunshots.

“I ran out here, and he was laying in that field down there,” Mother Savannah Hooker said.

Legion was their daughter Oaklynn’s emotional support dog. She is autistic and non-verbal.

“He helped her with so many motor skills and things like that, colors, she was starting to say words,” Savannah said.

Now she is left waiting with Legion’s toys, which he will never play with again.

“It breaks our heart because she’s so little she doesn’t understand and she is waiting for him to come home,” Savannah said.

The Independence County Sheriff’s Department posted a $500 reward for any information that could lead to an arrest.

“It’s not something money can buy because that dog was family, he was like another person,” Father Cody Hooker said.

As they hold tight to each other as they process the grief and anger, they are just hoping for some answers.

“I do not understand how someone could be so evil,” Shannon said.