Baxter County deputies find body in burned wreckage of car, arrest 3 for killing

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies say three people are in custody facing charges of murder after a body was discovered in the burned wreckage of a car in Baxter County in northern Arkansas.

Deputies responded to a 911 call Wednesday morning after a caller said they found a burned car with what appeared to be a body inside off Old Arkana Road south of Mountain Home.

When the deputies arrived, they found what they believed to be human remains and noted the vehicle had appeared to be there for days.

More investigators from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Mountain Home Police Department and Arkansas State Police arrived at the scene, as did the county coroner’s office.

The body was pulled from the burnt wreckage and sent to the state crime lab in Little Rock to determine the identity of the victim and a cause of death.

The investigators developed a suspect list after conducting a number of interviews and searching two residences in the Mountain Home area, and late Wednesday located suspect Skylar Brazil.

Brazil, 38, ran away from authorities but was found later hiding in a stand of weeds by a K-9 team from the Arkansas Department of Corrections. He was taken into custody and transported to the Baxter County Detention Center, where he is currently being held on a $500,000 bond on charges of first-degree murder and parole violation.

The other two suspects, identified as 27-year-old Ryan James Lindsey and 42-year-old Allison June Beckham Cunningham, both of Mountain Home, were located out of state near Brownsville, Texas, on Thursday by officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Authorities in Baxter County are working now to extradite Lindsey and Cunningham back to Arkansas. According to the sheriff’s office, the bond for both of them is being set at $1,000,000 apiece and both are expected to face murder charges.