BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. – An Arkansas parolee was arrested after Baxter County deputies said they seized methamphetamine, fentanyl, marijuana, a handgun and other drug paraphernalia from a home Thursday.

According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said that they were called to a residence on State Hwy 126 near Midway by parole officers. Deputies said that 34-year-old Bobby Joe Gray refused to open the door for the parole officers.

After arriving on the scene to assist the parole officers, deputies said Gray ran out of the back door of the residence but was quickly arrested by officers.

After searching the home, deputies said officers seized approximately 10.7 pounds of methamphetamine, approximately 17.6 pounds of marijuana, approximately 1 gram of fentanyl, and approximately 100 THC concentrated vape cartridges. Deputies said the drugs have an approximate street value of $586,000.

In addition to the drugs, deputies said that officers seized $5,020 in cash, a transaction ledger, scales, a Glock Model 19 handgun and two 4 x 4 motor vehicles.

Documents show that Gray was arrested in May 2017 on felony drug charges in Independence County and Jackson County, deputies said. He was granted parole in May 2022 and transferred to the supervision of Arkansas Community Corrections, according to deputies.

Gray is facing new felony charges of trafficking a controlled substance, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of schedule VI controlled substance with purpose of delivery, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and habitual criminal act.

He is currently being held at the Baxter County Detention Center with a $500,000 bond on the new charges. Deputies said that he is being held without bond for the parole violation. He is scheduled to appear in court September 19.