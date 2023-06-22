BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. – Baxter County Sheriff’s Office officials said they were recently impacted by a hacking attempt and that identifying information may have been leaked.

Officials with the BCSO said they were notified on June 16 by a federal agency that an overseas hacker group accessed one of several computer servers at the sheriff’s office containing records and working documents.

Authorities said once the unauthorized access was found, IT specialists were contacted to begin the process of isolating their server and eliminating any malware or viruses planted by the hackers.

BCSO officials said IT specialists don’t believe that any data or records were altered, modified or deleted, but it’s possible that the hackers were able to obtain personal identifying information on sheriff’s office employees and potentially other people.

The sheriff’s office said that new equipment was installed after the hacking incident and that the office was taking it as an opportunity to improve existing processes and strengthen cybersecurity.

Officials said the sheriff’s office will provide identity theft and credit monitoring for their employees and send notification letters to others who could possibly be affected.

The attack comes after a cyberattack in November that impacted county offices across Arkansas, causing them to go offline or temporarily close.

The Arkansas General Assembly attempted to improve access to cybersecurity funding for cities, counties or school districts by passing Act 846 during the 2023 regular session. The measure created the Arkansas Self-Funded Cyber Response Program Trust Fund and gave the insurance commissioner new authority to regulate and require cybersecurity for public entities.