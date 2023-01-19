BENTON, Ark – A Benton family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy who died in a hit and run Sunday morning.

On Tuesday, Benton police announced that they have identified the vehicle and driver in a hit-and-run on Sunday that resulted in the death of a teen.

In the incident report we obtained from Benton PD they name the victim as 13-year-old Zarious Evans. As far as the driver, that person is a woman from Hot Springs, however we are not revealing her identity because no arrest nor charges have been filed.

Officers said they responded to the 19000 block of the south service road near the Highway 5 overpass just before 7 a.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, they found a deceased teenage victim of a hit-and-run.

The family of Evans says they wish this had not happened, adding he was far too young. His grandmother, Martha Burton who raised him and his 14-year-old sister Zariah Evans since they were babies says Evans was in 8th grade.

Because the grief was too much, Zariah spoke for the family saying she didn’t believe her brother was dead at first, adding she remembered he went out that morning with several teenagers. But says she realized it was true when she got the heartbreaking news about her brother’s death from police.

“They had told us it was actually Zarious in the ditch, and he was deceased. He had died under the impact of the car hitting him and his body had landed in the ditch,” said Evans.

Evans remembers her brother as outgoing and active at school.

“He joined all these activities in school. I feel like he could have achieved it if he was still here,” said Evans.

She says he was a member of the school’s ROTC and played on the basketball team.

“He wanted to go into the military when he grew up, but he also told me he wanted to be a basketball coach,” said Evans.

Now Evans says they’re trying to take it day by day as they grieve the loss of their family member.

“Honestly I think Zarious’s funeral is going to be packed with a whole bunch of people because he knew so many.” Evans adds, “he was a happy and humble person. He was also a very funny person.”

Benton Police say detectives will give the case file to the prosecuting attorney’s office when they’re done with their investigation. prosecutors will then review the case and recommend whether the driver should face any charges.