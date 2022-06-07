BENTON, Ark. – Benton police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left a girl injured.

Police said they responded to Chapel Ridge Apartments shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday after receiving reports of a shooting.

After arriving on the scene, officers said they found the girl suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said that they have a person of interest in custody. Authorities said they do not believe this incident is a random act.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-776-5947.