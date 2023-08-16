BENTON, Ark. – Police said Wednesday that officers arrested a man who made threats to an elementary school in Benton.

Officials with the Benton Police Department claim 61-year-old William Boyd sent several threatening messages to Angie Grant Elementary sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Officers were able to take Boyd into custody. Investigators determined there was no actual threat to students or staff at the school.

Investigators said Boyd is now facing a charge of communicating a false alarm.

Detectives with the Benton Police Department said that while the investigation into this matter is no longer ongoing, anyone with information on this case can still contact authorities at 501-776-5947.