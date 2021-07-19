Benton police arrest Stuttgart man in connection to Stuttgart murder

STUTTGART, Ark. — A Stuttgart man is behind bars after police said he killed another man Thursday night. It happened on North College St. in Stuttgart according to officials.

Police said Earthly Coleman was arrested for the murder of Charles Phillips. Phillips’ family said this is putting them one step closer to justice.

When Frankie Stigger thinks about her uncle, Charles Phillips, she remembers listening to his jokes and crazy stories.

“He was a good father, a good son, a good uncle. Anything that’s going to sound good to him that you’ll believe he’s going to tell you,” Stigger said.

Now, his yard is filled with balloons, flowers and family members all wishing they could hear one more tall tale.

“His head was laying here and his feet were laying there. When they chucked him out the car they chunked him right here in the ditch,” Stigger said.

According to Stuttgart Police, late Thursday night officers found Phillips outside his home on North College St.

“So, we laid this memorial here in remembrance of him,” Stigger said.

Immediately Stuttgart PD teamed up with State Police, U.S. Marshalls, Arkansas County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies to find the person they say is responsible, Earthly Coleman.

“The things that happened to him he didn’t deserve at all,” Stigger said.

After three days, Coleman was taken into custody.

“It was joyful. It was joy,” Stigger said.

While they are still in mourning, Stigger and the rest of this family are ready to see justice served. “A lot of stress off my family,” Stigger said.

Coleman was charged with first-degree murder and Stuttgart Police have not released Phillips’ cause of death.