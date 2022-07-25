BENTON, Ark. – Benton police have identified the victim in a deadly shooting involving a police officer.

According to the Benton Police Department, the shooting happened Sunday around 8:15 p.m. Police stated an attempted traffic stop beginning near Cox Street and Edison Avenue turned into a chase that ended in the 2000 block of Kay Road.

Police stated 42-year-old William Whitfield died from his injuries sustained in the incident. The officer did not suffer injuries, police stated. The officer is currently on paid administrative leave pending results of the internal investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation.