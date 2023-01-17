BENTON, Ark. – Benton police said they have made contact with the driver involved in what they describe as a deadly hit-and-run Sunday that resulted in the death of a teen.

According to investigators, the driver contacted authorities regarding the incident, with investigators able to confirm the involvement of a black Nissan Pathfinder that hit a 13-year-old boy who died from his injuries.

Investigators said the incident happened Sunday morning at 7 a.m. in the 19000 block of the south service road near the Highway 5 overpass.

Detectives said that once they complete their investigation, the case file will be turned over to the prosecuting attorney’s office for review and recommendation on charges.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is still asked to contact the BNPD at 501-778-1171 or 501-776-5947.