BENTON, Ark. – Police in Benton said an arrest has been made in the deadly January hit-and-run that took the life of a teen.

Officials with the Benton Police Department reported that 28-year-old Jerrica Speed of Hot Springs was arrested Monday for her involvement in the incident that took the life of 13-year-old Zarious Evans.

The original incident happened in the early morning hours of January 15 near the Highway 5 Overpass, investigators said.

Police soon identified Speed as the driver in the incident, but she was not arrested for nearly a month and a half. Community members mourning the loss of Evans questioned why it took so long for an arrest to be made in the case.

Officials with the BNPD said that Speed is facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving death or serious injury, negligent homicide and obstructing governmental operations.

Police said that three juveniles are also facing curfew violations and other misdemeanor charges in relation to the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.