BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. – Police in Mississippi County are searching for a suspect involved in a deadly Saturday afternoon shooting.

According to authorities with the Blytheville Police Department, officers were called to a shooting on the 1100 block of East Cherry Street.

When officers arrived, they found 19-year-old Layfaye King suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

King was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Willie Bell Jr., photo provided by Blytheville Police Department

According to police, 20-year-old Willie Bell Jr. is responsible for the shooting and a warrant for first degree murder has been issued.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Willie Bell Jr. is asked to call the Blytheville PD at 870-763-4411.