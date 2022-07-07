BENTON, Ark. – Benton police have arrested a man after they said he is responsible for assaulting and kidnapping a person this week.

Police said that they arrested 25-year-old Monterio Shorter in connection to the incident.

According to the Benton Police Department, officers responded to Rivendell Behavioral Health Services around 11 p.m. Tuesday for a reported disturbance with weapons.

After arriving on the scene, officers said a woman told them that her friend was forced into Shorter’s vehicle at gunpoint. Officers said the victim told them that Shorter assaulted her as she attempted to check on the victim.

Police said that witnesses identified the suspect as the kidnapped victim’s boyfriend. Authorities said they seized Shorter’s vehicle at his residence. Officers said that Saline County deputies detained him during a traffic stop on the victim’s vehicle a short time later.

Shorter is facing charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault, first-degree terroristic threatening and first-degree battery. He is currently being held at the Saline County Jail on a $50,000 bond.