Body found by hunters triggers homicide investigation by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

Jefferson County, Ark. — A homicide investigation has been started after a body was discovered by hunters in Jefferson County.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to the area of Wilbur West Road near Bayou Bartholomew after a body that was found by local hunters on Sunday evening at around 5:53 p.m.

Deputies found the body of a black man on the roadway who had suffered from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelly.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time pending identification and notification of next of kin.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is conducting a homicide investigation into the man’s death.

The body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy by the State Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of death. The investigation is active and ongoing, and more information will be released when it is available.