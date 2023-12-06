LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – At-risk youth is a phrase used often, but so soon after a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old lost their lives to gun violence in Little Rock, it hits differently.

Sunday after midnight, 13-year-old Donta Gurley and 14-year-old Naqualo Smith were shot and killed on the 1600 block of W 22 Street. The circumstances leading to the young teens’ deaths are still being investigated.

The shooting is not the only one of the week involving teenage victims, but it happened less than a mile and a half from the Thrasher Boys and Girls Club, a place dedicated to helping at-risk youth.

Inside the Boys and Girls Club of Central Arkansas, thousands of kids 6 to 18 are shown a future, but outside some of their stories have already ended.

“The kids are the future. It’s always been that way. Our kids are at risk of going down a path that’s sometimes no return to,” Courtney McGowan, Teen program coordinator at Whetstone Boys and Girls Club said.

She and other staff at Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Arkansas said just seeing these kids out in the streets is sad. Especially because they open their doors after school each day so kids can have a safe place.

When McGowan saw the faces of 13-year-old Donta Gurley and 14-year-old Naqualo Smith, she said she thought, “That could have been one of the youth here.”

That was almost the case according to Thrasher Boys and Girls Club Unit Director Derrick Williams.

“The Gurly kid that got killed, some of his relatives, his brothers and sisters and aunts and uncles went to that club in North Little Rock, so it hit us personally,” Williams shared.

The clubs say it is a constant work to bring as many kids in as they can, keep them busy with play, and mentor them on how to communicate through conflict. Ultimately, they want to equip them for a better life.

“Being in that environment helped push me to give back, and help these youth know that there is a better life out there than the streets. There’s a better life out there than doing something for somebody that don’t get you anywhere but jail or dead,” McGowan said.

“Unfortunately, that’s part of what’s going on in society right now, and we’re trying to get kids here,” Willams added.

One way they think the community can do better alongside them is to come together. Just like when someone passes away, come together, lift each other up, put our differences aside, and be as one.