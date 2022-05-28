LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A child has been shot and killed near downtown Little Rock Saturday morning.

The Pulaski County coroner confirms the victim is a 7-year-old girl.

Investigators are on the scene of the deadly shooting near the intersection of Interstate 630 and Fair Park Boulevard.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The Fair Park Boulevard exit off I-630 West is currently blocked by police.

It happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

This is a developing story and we expect to have more details shortly.