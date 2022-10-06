BRYANT, Ark. – Bryant police are investigating after a man playing basketball in his driveway was shot at his home on Bridgeport Lane.

According to investigators with the Bryant Police Department, a 28-year-old man said he was in front of his home around 10 a.m. Thursday when a black sports car stopped on the street.

The man said the driver exited his vehicle and began to open fire with what appeared to be a rifle.

Investigators say the man was struck in his leg and the shooter then fled the area.

The man was then taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Police say they are still trying to identify a suspected shooter in the case.

Anyone who has any information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Bryant Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 501-943-0943.