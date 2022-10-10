BRYANT, Ark. – Police in Bryant are investigating after they said one man died at an apartment complex near Interstate 30 Monday.

According to the Bryant Police Department, the victim was found in the Fieldstone Apartments, which are located in the 1900 block of Brandon Road, between the I-30 Frontage Road and Highway 5.

A department official said one person is in custody in connection with this shooting investigation.

#Breakingnews Bryant Police have confirmed there was a shooting at Fieldstone Townhomes that lead to one person confirmed dead. Police also say a suspect is in custody. We will update you as more information comes in. @KARK4News @FOX16News pic.twitter.com/nsonVhgglV — Tylisa Hampton (@TylisaHamptontv) October 10, 2022

The official also noted that detectives are not treating this as a homicide investigation at this time.

